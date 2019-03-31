KLORFEIN, Elliot Harry Elliot Harry Klorfein, M.D., son to the late Golda and Sydney Klorfein, born November 5, 1929 in Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away at age 89 on March 23, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. Elliot graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1947, Tulane University in 1951, and Tulane University Medical School in 1955. He served as an intern at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the University of Miami until 1956. Elliot was drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corps 1956-1958, as a captain. He was stationed at Ft. Meade, Maryland and Kitzingen, Germany. From 1958-1959, he was a general surgical resident at the VA Hospital at the University of Miami. In 1959, he became the first resident in urology at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. He opened a Urology practice in West Palm Beach in 1962 and retired in 2015 after 53 years. Elliot enjoyed tennis and travel. After the Army, he and his wife, Fruema, became lifelong world travelers, visiting more than 160 countries on seven continents. Member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, original board member of MorseLife (Emeritus), board member Temple Israel, Patron Palm Beach County Historical Society, Patron Bascom Palmer, member of The Breakers, president of AZA - B'nai Brith Youth Organization, West Palm Beach, B'nai Birth Palm Beach Chapter, first president of the American Jewish Committee Palm Beach Chapter (1970-1973), a vice president of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. Founder Member of The Kravis Center, and Member of the Society of the Four Arts, Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Palm Beach Civic Association. Elliot was the loving husband of Fruema Klorfein (née Nannis). They were married for 65 years after meeting at the Maplewood Hotel in Maplewood, NH where they both worked for the summer. He is survived by his children Stephen Klorfein (Marlo); Tamara Tasini (Oren); Jonathan Klorfein (Mary); grandchildren, Jason, Jarred and wife Kathryn, and Jenna Klorfein, Sara and Madeleine Tasini. He was buried with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dr. Elliot H. and Fruema Klorfein Endowed Scholarship Fund at Tulane University School of Medicine. Donate through the below link and specify the above-mentioned fund in your donation: (WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); 5F" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://bit.ly/2T 5F). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary