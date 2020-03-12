|
Gilbert, Elmira V.
Elmira "Nana" V. Gilbert, West Palm Beach, transitioned March 5, 2020.
A native of Calhoun County, GA and moved to West Palm Beach, FL at the age of 5 years old.
No one lived life fuller than Elmira V. Gilbert, a few months shy of 105th Birthday Period.
She was the oldest daughter of John R. Gilbert, Sr. and Ella V. Gilbert.
Elmira was a proud mother of a devoted daughter Mrs. Gwendolyn Gilbert French and son Lanoris Nealy (deceased); grandson Tramond French and wife Donnette; great-grands Tramond II, Logan, Dylan, Catliyn, Caylee.
Elmira Gilbert was a graduate of Industrial High School Class 1935! She was the vice president of her Class Reunion Committee for years! She was the surviving member of the Industrial High School Class 1935!, 52 members strong!
Elmira's family was one of the first families to move into Dunbar Village in 1937!
Elmira loved her family and enjoyed her role as matriarch of the Shederick, Gilbert, King, Brown I, Brown II, French families.
She leaves to cherish her legacy many family members, friends, world, national and local community members.
Legacy Celebration, Friday, March 13, 2020, 6:00PM to 8:00PM, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 911 9th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
Homegoing Celebration, Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00AM at the same church listed above.
Professional Arrangements by Siders (561) 820-1403
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020