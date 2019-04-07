Resources More Obituaries for Eloise CAMPBELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eloise Fitzsimmons CAMPBELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers CAMPBELL, Eloise Fitzsimmons Eloise Fitzsimmons Campbell passed away peacefully at the bountiful age of 95 on March 26, 2019. Eloise's life was built around faith, family, and friends. Her caring, generous, and genuine spirit radiated a true warmth and welcoming embrace to all she met. A devout Christian in the truest sense, she expressed the spirit of her Lord in her daily living. Eloise was authentic, gregarious, and would tell it like it is but always in a kind and encouraging way. Her bright smile was contagious and her playful sense of humor delighted everyone who knew her. Heaven has gained a true hostess with the mostest! Born to parents Bertha and William Rudat on September 5, 1923 in Springfield, IL, the family moved a few years later to Bloomington, IL where she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and attended Trinity Lutheran School. A graduate of Bloomington High School, she married Bill Fitzsimmons in 1946. They lovingly raised four children: Debbie Price (Ron) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Pat Fitzsimmons (Judy) of Ashland, OR; Jill Mross (Jim) of Longwood, FL; and Beth Vandenberg (Dennis) of Jupiter, FL, and actively supported them in their many church, school, and sports activities, especially swim team at GEEC and the YWCA. Shortly after her husband's death, Eloise and daughter Beth moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL in 1982 where they joined daughters Debbie and Jill and their families. In 1988 she married Jim Campbell, a life long family friend from Normal, IL. Their marriage enriched the beauty of family with three stepchildren: Kathie Chapman (Alan) of Normal, IL; Vicky Sykes (John) of Gordonsville, VA; and Patty Otis (Sam) of Evanston, IL. Eloise was passionate about everything she got involved in. From Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Community Players Theater to First Christian Church (Bloomington) and Tropical Sands Christian Church (Palm Beach Gardens) where she was an Elder, she lived life to its fullest and encouraged others to do the same. She also worked at Bloomington High School for 8 years as an audio-visual specialist. Her last day of work was dubbed "Eloise Fitzsimmons Day" in honor of the dedication and vibrancy that she brought to the entire staff and student body each day. Eloise is preceded in death by her husbands Bill Fitzsimmons and Jim Campbell, son Mike Fitzsimmons, and granddaughter Ashleigh Price. In addition to her children and stepchildren, she is survived by grandchildren: Ryan Price, Morgan and Albert Vandenberg, and Alex Mross; step-grandchildren: Matt Chapman (Carrie), Heather Damery (Nate), Todd Chapman (Corin), Ben Sykes (Susan), Emily McCloskey (Sean), Megan Mattison (Stuart), Jay Otis, and Tommy Otis; great- grandchildren: Jackie Boone, Aubrey Christie, and Tauren Price; and 11 step-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Courtyard Gardens Assisted Living in Jupiter, FL, her loving home for the last five years, as well as Trustbridge Hospice for their kindness and care. A Memorial Service will be held for Eloise on April 13 at 10:30AM in the community room at Courtyard Gardens (1790 Indian Creek Dr. West, Jupiter, FL). A service will also be held in Bloomington at a later date. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders (www.thegfpd.org/donate) or the Harmony Park Project (www.harmonyparkproject.org/donate) in honor of five-year-old Max Chapman. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries