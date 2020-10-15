1/1
Eloise Wilhelms
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise Wilhelms
Eloise Wilhelms, 95, passed away on October 11, 2020. Born in Charleston, WV on December 15, 1924, raised in Manhattan, she began her working life as a lab tech at Sloan-Kettering. She met George Wilhelms in New York and moved to Miami in 1951 to marry. She retired from Sears after a successful 24-year career in big-ticket sales. Her great interest was collecting: shells, vintage buttons, rocks/minerals. You name it, she hunted it. Survived by daughter, Gale Langford.
Celebration of life planned for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Pompano Beach
100 NW 70th Avenue, Suite 140
Plantation, FL 33317
9547713270
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neptune Society - Pompano Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved