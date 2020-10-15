Eloise Wilhelms

Eloise Wilhelms, 95, passed away on October 11, 2020. Born in Charleston, WV on December 15, 1924, raised in Manhattan, she began her working life as a lab tech at Sloan-Kettering. She met George Wilhelms in New York and moved to Miami in 1951 to marry. She retired from Sears after a successful 24-year career in big-ticket sales. Her great interest was collecting: shells, vintage buttons, rocks/minerals. You name it, she hunted it. Survived by daughter, Gale Langford.

Celebration of life planned for a later date.



