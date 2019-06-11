|
|
BAKER, Elsie Elsie (née Cole) Baker, of Palm Beach, FL; and Pinehurst, NC; passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 at the age of 101. Mrs. Baker was predeceased by her parents Winthrop and Margarite (Sanchez) Cole, her brothers Harold and Ronald Cole, and her husbands, Wolfram Lewis, Douglas Leigh and Hollis Baker. She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Borghese (Francesco); Elsie "Pidgie" Chapman (Richard); Prudence Blair (Kent); and her son Winthrop. She is also survived by her sister Jackie, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one niece, and one nephew. Elsie lived a long and exciting life enjoying worldwide travels, a true lady- beautiful and gracious, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst, NC. On line condolences can be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst, NC.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 11, 2019