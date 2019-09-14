Home

Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Elsie J. Williams

Elsie J. Williams Obituary
Williams, Elsie J.
Elsie J. Williams, age 86, of Dripping Springs, Texas, formerly of Lake Worth, Florida passed away September 5, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Mrs. Williams was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Velma Schultetus, husband, Howard E. Williams, Sr., sisters, Linda Crews, Laura Faulkner, Sonia Eddington, Bonnie Whiddon, brothers, Treft Schultetus, Bernard Schultetus, Roland Schultetus, Jules Schultetus, Quentin Schultetus.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her children, Howard E. Williams, Jr. (Leslie), Leslie Teets (David), grandsons, Frank David Teets, III, John Quentin Teets, sisters, Azalea Loomis, Pauline Shirley.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, the Rev. Greg Sherman officiant. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10:00AM at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Lake Worth Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Elsie's name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
