|
|
Stevens, Elsie
Elsie Ovedia Weeks Stevens, age 91, of Trenton, FL, formerly of Boynton Beach, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00AM until service time at 12 Noon at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach. Burial will follow in Boynton Beach Memorial Park. Those who wish may make a donation to your local Hospice organization. To leave a condolence and view the full obituary please visit
www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020