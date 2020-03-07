Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
599 N.E. 15th Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Stevens Obituary
Stevens, Elsie
Elsie Ovedia Weeks Stevens, age 91, of Trenton, FL, formerly of Boynton Beach, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00AM until service time at 12 Noon at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach. Burial will follow in Boynton Beach Memorial Park. Those who wish may make a donation to your local Hospice organization. To leave a condolence and view the full obituary please visit
www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -