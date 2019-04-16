WARWICK, Elsie Elsie McCoy "Mac" Cushman Warwick passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born September 3, 1926 in Conway, SC to Elsie Mae McCoy and Harold Gillespie Cushman, Sr. She enjoyed her childhood in the South Carolina Low Country and loved spending summers at her family beach house in Myrtle Beach. She graduated from Conway High School at 16 and then attended Converse College for two years, ultimately graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a major in Journalism. It was at Chapel Hill where she met her husband, Charles Henry "Bud" Warwick, III. Of the boys she brought home to meet her parents, they LOVED Bud the most. Mac was talented at and loved growing plants and studying the genealogy of her Cushman ancestry. She was a member of the Garden Club of Palm Beach, the DAR, the NSCDA, the Samuel Fuller Colony of Mayflower Descendants, the Junior League, and PEO Chapter BX. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Bud, son Charles Henry Warwick, IV, son Harvey Shannon Warwick and sister Kate Cushman Ward. She is survived by her brother Harold Gillespie Cushman, Jr., daughter Elizabeth Warwick Thebaut (Tony), daughter-in-law Margriet Warwick, granddaughters Shannon Thebaut Howell (Rylynn) and Katherine Warwick, great-grandson Clark Rylynn Howell, great-granddaughter Arlouin Elizabeth Howell, great-granddogger Tootles and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend its great appreciation to two lovely ladies who lived with and took care of Mac for several years due to her blindness, Judith Colon and Andrea Robinson. At Mac's request, services will be private. Please send any remembrances to the Garden Club of Palm Beach, PO Box 2791, Palm Beach, FL 33480, Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County or a . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary