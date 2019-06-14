|
LITTLES, Elvira M. Deaconess Elvira M. Littles, age 64, of Riviera Beach, Florida. passed away quietly on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side following a brief illness. A Configuration Manager Senior Analyst employed by Pratt & Whitney Aero Jet Rocketdyme. Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Roanoke Missionary Baptist Church, 1320 Douglas Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida. with Reverend Maurice E. Johnson, Pastor. Friends may call on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the church mentioned above. Interment at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 14, 2019