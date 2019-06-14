Home

POWERED BY

Services
Timothy E. Kitchens Funeral Home - Riviera Beach
2703 Broadway Ave.
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
(561) 844-8744
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira LITTLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira M. LITTLES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elvira M. LITTLES Obituary
LITTLES, Elvira M. Deaconess Elvira M. Littles, age 64, of Riviera Beach, Florida. passed away quietly on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side following a brief illness. A Configuration Manager Senior Analyst employed by Pratt & Whitney Aero Jet Rocketdyme. Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Roanoke Missionary Baptist Church, 1320 Douglas Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida. with Reverend Maurice E. Johnson, Pastor. Friends may call on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the church mentioned above. Interment at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now