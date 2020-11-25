Elwyn Lewis Moore

West Palm Beach - Elwyn Lewis Moore, 90, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away November 23, 2020.

Born on November 9, 1930, in Waycross, GA, Elwyn's family came to West Palm Beach when he was a child, and he resided here for the rest of his life. He graduated from Palm Beach High School, Class of 1948, earned a B.Ed. degree from the University of Miami in 1956, and M.A. from the University of Kentucky in 1965. Elwyn was a dedicated Science/Math teacher and High School administrator in Palm Beach County for almost 40 years. He served as the first Assistant Principal of John I Leonard H.S. and taught at several middle schools throughout his career. He met his beloved wife, June, when they taught together in Boynton in the mid 50's, and they moved to WPB to raise their family. They were blessed with 61 happy years of marriage. Elwyn proudly served in the US Army, the Army Reserves, and the National Guard as a young man. He and his brother Clyde built the Tri-Plaza Office building and Brass Lantern Pub on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, another accomplishment of which he was proud. An active member of First Christian Church, Elwyn also served his community for many years with the Westside Kiwanis Club, holding many leadership offices. He was also a proud member of the SAR (Sons of the American Revolution.)

Taking care of his family was always foremost to Elwyn. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, there was nothing he wouldn't do for his family. Always cheerful, ready with a joke or helping hand, he was a "jack of all trades" ---- he could build or repair anything, and, even in his later years, enjoyed designing and building model sailboats from bamboo. He was the most kind and generous man, and we were so fortunate. We love our "Daddy" forever.

Elwyn leaves behind his daughters, Lisa Moore of Jupiter, FL and Celia Moore (Jimmy Shook) of Lake Worth, FL, and his adored grandchildren, Chet and Cayleigh Moore of Lake Worth. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Elwyn was predeceased by his beloved wife, June Sullivan Moore, his parents Ira and Gattie Moore, and brothers, Clyde, Kelly, and Robert Moore.

Graveside Services, officiated by Rev. Chuck Kemp, and internment beside his dear wife will take place at the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, KY, on Saturday, November 28. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private. In Lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to First Christian Church, 215 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach, FL. 33409.



