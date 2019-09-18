|
|
McCray, Emanuel Elder
Age 72, of Riviera Beach, passed away suddenly on September 8, 2019. Born on March 2, 1947 in West Palm Beach, he graduated from John F. Kennedy Jr. High School in 1965. He is survived by his siblings, Peter McCray, Veronica McCray, William McCray, Robert McCray, Nathaniel McCray, Jerry McCray, Luther McCray and Kathy Kinsey. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5PM to 8PM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1340 West 30th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. Celebration of Life service will commence on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1PM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1340 West 30th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. Complete funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 S. Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019