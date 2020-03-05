|
|
Luftglass, Emanuel
Emanuel "Manny" Luftglass, age 84, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 after illness with the flu. Manny was a familiar sight for 20 years on the Lantana and Boynton Beach fishing boats, regularly catching more fish than anyone (he loved to say that!). He had a colorful life, in which he started his own insurance agency, founded a bank, founded a newspaper, wrote and published 27 books (mostly about fishing), wrote thousands of fishing articles under the byline "Gone Fishin", started the first recycling program in New Jersey, and served two terms as Mayor of Somerville, NJ. Manny was a devoted family man and is survived by his loving wife Karen Kelly, four children, and nine grandchildren. Please visit (www.allcounty.com/obituaries) to share your memories and condolences with the family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020