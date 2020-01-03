|
|
Fernández, Emiliano
Emiliano Fernández lived the last forty years of his life until he was 69 in Florida, but always reflected the rich culture of northern Spain where he grew up in the shadow of the León Cathedral. He adored his only brother Domiciano who shares his creative nature and is a modern artist today in Segovia, Spain.
Emiliano was an electrical engineer and economist. He knew a great deal about politics and was involved in the Democratic Party.
He was dedicated to the ministry of the Caridad Center where he felt great satisfaction from many hours spent working to improve the lives of others and participating with his many beloved friends. But the people he helped were not limited to volunteer work. From fixing a neighbor's air conditioning system to repairing a friend's computer or developing a business proposal for someone whose English was limited, over the years, and in different locations, Emiliano was able to use his talents to help countless people. Emiliano's generosity with his time and abilities was boundless.
Emiliano was a Methodist and held hands with his wife Jane every Sunday morning at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Wellington.
Emiliano and Jane have 2 daughters, Magdalena and Amelia, who have given them a life of joy and love. Both girls had very special relationships with their father who participated deeply in their lives, never missing a field day or ballet recital, coaching soccer, building forts and always teaching and supporting them in all of their endeavors. In recent years, we have been joined by our beloved two sons-in-law Andrés and Aleksey and our precious grandson Teddy. Being a grandparent opened new dimensions of fun that Jane and Emiliano had never thought possible.
Emiliano died of cardiac arrest on the evening of December 23, 2019. We have decided as a family to return to the village (Valencia de Don Juan) where he spent many happy summers as a child and create our own memorial to his life in union with his ancestors.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020