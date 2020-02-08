Home

More Obituaries for Emilio Perera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilio Agustin Perera

Emilio Agustin Perera Obituary
Perera, Emilio Agustin
Emilio Agustin Perera, 80, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on February 7, 2020. He was born April 27, 1939 in the town of Santiago de las Vegas, Havana, Cuba. He is survived by wife of 55 years Georgina, his two sons Emilio Jr. (Suzanne), Albert (Yolanda), his two grandsons Cesar and Junior, his sister Marianela Vega, his father-in-law Adalberto Alfonso, and many other family members. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, from 6:00PM to 10:00PM. Mass at St. Juliana's Catholic Church, West Palm Beach, Monday, February 10 at 10:00AM with interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the . Arrangements under the direction of Quattlebaum at Hillcrest 561-833-4061.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
