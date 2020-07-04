1/
Emily McCullough Abel
1929 - 2020
Abel, Emily McCullough
Emily McCullough Abel, 90, of West Palm Beach, passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 5,1929 in Port Chester, New York to William and Irene McCullough. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and son, Stephen. She is survived by her three children, Nancy Freebold (Greg), David Abel (Luo-Ann), Patti Gringeri (Tony), thirteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will truly be missed.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
