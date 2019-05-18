HABER, Emma May 6, 1921 - May 14, 2019 Emma Jackson Haber, 98, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019. Emma was born May 6, 1921 and grew up in Philadelphia, PA. She met and married her husband John R. Haber on September 6, 1952. They moved to Florida in 1965 where she worked side by side with her husband in the family Accounting practice in North Palm Beach until they retired in 1990. Emma enjoyed spending time with family and friends along with activities such as sewing and gardening. Emma will be remembered for her light hearted personality, kindness, compassion and that she was inspirational to so many that knew her. Emma is survived by her husband John Haber, her two daughters and their husbands Carol Haber-Crumbley and Ronald Crumbley, Lovey Haber-Coleman and David Coleman and her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Aycock Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail. Jupiter, FL on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM. Memorial Service is scheduled at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 6400 Roebuck Rd, Jupiter, FL on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:00AM to 12:30PM followed by the procession to the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South SR-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 18, 2019