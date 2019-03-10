TRACY, Jr., Emmet Eugene Emmet Eugene Tracy, Jr., died peacefully at his home Saturday, November 24, 2018 surrounded by his family. Born in Detroit, MI, on May 1, 1933, Mr. Tracy is a graduate of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School, the College of the Holy Cross, and the University of Michigan Law School. A founding partner of the Detroit law firm, Fenton, Nederlander, Tracy and Dodge, he also served as special counselor to Michigan governors George Romney and William Milliken. In 1971, he wed Marilyn "Mickey" Hallett, with whom he had one daughter, Tiffany Pierce Tracy Klassen (Daniel), and three sons, Emmet Eugene Tracy III (Tripp), Landon Lawrence Tracy (Christine née Fikany) and Timothy Hallett Tracy. Mr. Tracy was a member of the Everglades and Bath and Tennis Club and was also a member of the Crocodiles Club and the Knights of Malta. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn, his four children, and five grandchildren. His legacy to his family will be that of a man who was generous to a fault, who acted with charity yet never sought credit, and whose abiding love for his wife and family was matched only by a profound sense of decency and honor from which he never strayed. A funeral service was held for Mr. Tracy at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. He was also a member of St. Edward's Church in Palm Beach, where a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Any gifts in his memory may be directed to The Grosse Pointe Academy Chapel (www.gpacademy.org) or Guest House (www.guesthouse.org). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary