STONE, Emorfia Emorfia Indianos Stone, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was the widow of Marc R. Stone and mother, grand- mother, godmother, aunt, friend and mentor to many. She was the matriarch to the Indianos, Ellis, Stone, Polisena and Divine families. Funeral Service for Sister Theodosia will be held at her beloved Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 110 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. The family respectfully requests privacy during this difficult time, and asks that attendance at the church and graveside services be limited to the immediate family. A forty-day Memorial Service (Mnemosynon) will be held at Saint Catherine's at a date which will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 110 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 24, 2019