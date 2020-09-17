Avila, Engracia

Engracia Avila, 87, Belle Glade, FL, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Loxahatchee, FL. Engracia was born April 16, 1933 in Guanajay, Cuba.

Engracia was the ultimate mother and grandmother, supporting and spoiling her children and grandchildren in everything they did. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, the beach and most importantly, spending time with her husband and family. Engracia was deeply loved and respected by her family and friends. Her buoyant spirit, strength and determination will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nicolas and Cristina Victores, and sisters Caruca Victores and Juana Machado.

Engracia is survived by her husband Victor Avila; her three sons Jesus (Mary) Avila, Jose Avila, and Elio (Karen) Avila; grandchildren Ivette, Adriana, Nilsa, Alicia, Nicolas, Daniel, and Brandon Avila; three great-grandchildren Trey Davis, Lucas and Owen Molares; and siblings Cunde Victores, Nicolas Victores, and Lourdes Delgado.

A viewing will be held from 5:00PM to 9:00PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Glades Funeral Chapel, Belle Glade, FL. Church Services will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the St. Philip Benzini Catholic Church, Belle Glade, FL. Interment will immediately follow at the Foreverglades Cemetery, Belle Glade, FL.

The Avila Family extends their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to friends and loved ones for their kind words, support and prayers.



