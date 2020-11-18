1/1
Enid M. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enid M. Smith
Enid M. Smith, age 97, of Royal Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully November 11, 2020. A visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00PM at the same location.
An Internment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Services are entrusted in Royal Palm Funeral Home.
Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to share memories and leave condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
5618488659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Royal Palm Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved