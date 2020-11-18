Enid M. Smith
Enid M. Smith, age 97, of Royal Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully November 11, 2020. A visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00PM at the same location.
An Internment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Services are entrusted in Royal Palm Funeral Home.
