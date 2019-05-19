|
|
SHORMAN, Eric E. Eric E. Shorman, 55, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away at his home on Wednesday May 15, 2019. Eric has been a part of this community nearly his entire life. He graduated from Atlantic High School and worked as the Owner of Shorman's Pest Control. Eric is survived by his daughter Ashley Calderon of Greenacres, FL, son Evan E. Shorman of Manchester, NH, grandchildren Kylie, Arianna and Mario "MJ", mother Georgiana Shorman of Boynton Beach and his beloved dog Tippy. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Boynton Memorial Chapel, 800 W. Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eric's memory to any animal rescue organization.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019