Eric Edward O'Neal, age 52, passed away peacefully July 26, 2020. Eric, a lifetime resident of North Palm Beach, will be remembered for his incredible smile, ability to talk to everyone and for his love of the water and passion for fishing.
Eric is survived by his loving mother Linda Pipkin O'Neal, sister Dawn O'Neal Ebright and her family.
In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made in his name to the Florida Fishing Academy (floridafishingacademy.com
), whose mission is to give underprivileged children the experience of Eric's passion for the water and fishing