MSgt. Eric Eugene Moses, USAF (Ret.), age 58, transitioned peacefully from this life on July 22, 2019 in Byron, GA. He was born on December 30, 1960 in West Palm Beach, FL to Barbara Moses Hunt, mother and step-father, Stokes Revere Hunt.
Upon completion of high school at Lake Worth High, Class of 1978, Eric enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country as an Airman for 24 years before retiring in the state of Georgia. After the military, he worked in civil service at Robins Air Force Base where he later retired. Eric loved Martial Arts and achieved several levels in multiple styles of martial art. He enjoyed watching Kung Fu movies and football. His favorite football teams were Florida State and the Miami Dolphins. He also enjoyed playing dominoes and chess. Eric loved family and friends. He always put a smile on everyone's face and loved cooking on the grill.
He leaves to cherish his memories three beautiful daughters, Precious Moses, Erica Moses and Melody (Cedric) Green; a loving mother, Barbara Moses Hunt; two sisters, Vonceia Moses, Cynthia (Michael) Wilson, two brothers, Derek (Cathy) Moses, Stokes (Qushanta) Hunt, Jr.; grandchildren, Camerenfloyd Askew, Destiny Askew, Christian Askew, Alana Green, Sofia Green and Baylee Green; a special friend, Michael Taylor; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services where held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Warner Robins, GA. Burial will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:15PM, Lane 5 at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 US 441, Lake Worth, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 30 to July 31, 2019