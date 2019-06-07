|
|
DRYER, Eric Jamal Eric Jamal Dryer, 30, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away May 24, 2019. He was the youngest son of Michelle Dryer and a loving father to his only child, Eric Krieger-Dryer. He loved building memories in Cub Scouts and at church with his son. He was also an incredible artist and a contributor in painting the graceful coral patterns throughout the Coral Ballroom at the historic Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, FL. Eric leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his son, four siblings, and a host of relatives and loved ones. A Funeral will be held to Celebrate Eric's Life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00PM at Cornerstone Fellowship 13969 Orange Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412. To coordinate donations in Eric's honor, please contact Reggie Dryer at ([email protected]).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 7, 2019