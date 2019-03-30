Home

Memorial Park East Funeral Home Braselton Chapel
5257 Highway 53
Braselton, GA 30517
(706) 622-8000
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Jensen Beach, FL
View Map
Eric W. CEDERGREN Obituary
CEDERGREN, Eric W. Eric W. Cedergren, 58, passed away at his home in Cathedral City, California on March 12, 2019. He was born in Miami, Florida, the son of the late Ernest W. Cedergren and Gladys (Cedergren) Hoffman. Eric is survived by his mother, Gladys Hoffman; his sisters, Laura (Cedergren) Collier of Jefferson, Georgia and Linda (Cedergren) Glennon of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and his brother-in-law, Ralph M. Collier. He will also be missed by his dog, Roxy, who was his faithful companion these last few years. Throughout his lifetime, he was a professional dancer, actor, model, and dance instructor. He entertained audiences around the globe in stage performances, as well as TV specials and commercials, from Miami Beach to Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Hawaii, Brazil, New York, and Germany. He also performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, as well as with Mikhail Baryshnikov. Eric is now dancing with angels in Heaven. According to his wishes, Eric was cremated and returned to his mother in Florida. A memorial service will be held Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 11:00AM, in Jensen Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any local Humane Society. Rose Mortuary & Crematory of Palm Desert, CA is in charge of California arrangements. Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is in charge of local arrangements. Send online condolences to: (www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 30, 2019
