CARTAGENA, Erica M. Erica M. Cartagena, born August 24, 1971 to Linda Cartagena and the late Robert Cartagena, passed away on May 3, 2019 at Bethesda Memorial Hospital due to complications following surgery. She is survived by her mother Linda, her sisters Alyssa (Peter) and Briann (Norbert) and four nieces. She was a graduate of Palm Beach Gardens High School and Florida Atlantic University. Though Erica lived a life with many challenges, she loved without limit and never turned her back on a friend. She will be remembered by everyone she ever made smile. She was funny. She was kind. And, most of all, she was loved. No services are planned. To make a donation in Erica's memory, please consider Give Kids the World Village at (www.gktw.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 8, 2019
