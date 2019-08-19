|
Farley , Erik Bruce
Erik Bruce Farley departed this life August 11, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. Born in Indianola, Iowa on April 5, 1939, he was a Clinton High School graduate, class of 1957. Erik graduated from State College of Iowa (now University of Northern Iowa) with a degree in history, where he was a member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon National Fraternity. During his attendance, he was president of the student body and earned Purple Key Recognition for his outstanding scholarship, leadership, and extra-curricular activities.
Erik taught for a year before being hired by World Book in 1964 where he was an accomplished sales leader with the strong ability to hire, train and motivate a sales organization. He was always very upbeat, full of energy, and had a strong passion for selling World Book products. His warm and engaging personality allowed him to build strong relationships with customers and fellow employees alike. Throughout his 54-year career, Erik won numerous national awards, the most recent being a Lifetime Achievement Award before his retirement last year.
He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church. A strong believer in exercising the right to vote, he was an avid supporter and volunteer for political parties in past elections who shared his ideologies. Living life to the fullest, he enjoyed traveling, the great outdoors, hiking, history, politics, cooking, singing and reading to his grandchildren. Erik had a love for all people, appreciated their differences, and consistently lived his life by example, teaching his children and grandchildren to love with an open heart. This great man touched many lives and his love continues through his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 23 years, Jacquie Farley, son Shawn Farley (Joanne), daughter Kim Colwell (Chris), son Kent Farley (Stephanie), son Todd Farley, son Seth Farley, son Brandon Farley (Lisa), daughter Alicia O'Mary (Dereck), daughter Elizabeth Barnes (Miguel), son Ron Barnes (Andrea), brother Michael Farley (Kathy), sister Annalisa Benner (Greg), 21 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His loving parents Bruce and Betty Farley of Clinton, Iowa preceded him in death.
A private service was held at sunset Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019