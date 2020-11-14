Erin Jean Kazmar Byers
Erin Byers passed away peacefully November 10, 2020. Born in Palm Beach Gardens October 4, 1980, she graduated from Dwyer High School and received an Associate's Degree in Psychology from Florida State University and a Bachelor's Degree from Florida Atlantic University. She started her career as a Social Worker with Healthy Mothers / Healthy Babies and worked for the past 5 years as an Air Conditioning Technician. Erin had a lifelong passion for pets, arts & crafts, computer games and heavy metal music.
She is survived by her step-daughter Ashley, daughters Alexis, Tori, and Carlie, sister Dawn Joyce, nieces Kayleigh, Shea and Morgan, mother Gail Kazmar and father Richard Kazmar.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Tuesday, November 17, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1701 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL 33458 followed by internment at Riverside Memorial Park, 1935 S.E. County Line Road, Tequesta, FL 33469. The Funeral Mass will be Live Streamed from https://www.stpeterjupiter.com/
starting at 10:55AM November 17. It will also be Live Streamed from https://www.youtube.com/user/StPeterJupiter
starting at 10:55AM November 17.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League (peggyadams.org
) or St. Peter Catholic Church.