Warner, Jr., Ernest Charles

It is with great sadness that the family of Ernest "Ernie" Charles Warner, Jr. announces his passing after battling cancer on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 76. Ernie is survived by his sisters Shirley and Dolores, son Todd, daughter Denise and three grandchildren Kyle, Leann, and Alyssa. Ernie was predeceased by his loving wife Beverly and his brother Kenny.

A Viewing and Funeral Service in memory of Ernie will be held at 11:00AM Friday, July 17 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461.

Interment will follow in the Lake Worth Memory Gardens.

Those who wish to make memorial donations in memory of Ernie please direct them to: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (561) 494-6888 (Main Line) | (877) 494-6890 (Toll Free).



