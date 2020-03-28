|
Worsham, Ernest Lee
Ernest Lee Worsham, 73, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, March 20, 2020, from complications of acute myeloid leukemia. Lee was born in Miami Beach, FL, and graduated from Coral Gables High School. He attended Colorado State University with a full Air Force ROTC scholarship and graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hydrology and Watershed Management. After graduation, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, during which time he studied meteorology at Texas A&M University and carried out assignments in Washington, DC. Subsequently, Lee earned his law degree from the University of Florida College of Law, where he was a member of the Florida Law Review.
Lee was a member of the Florida Bar for over 45 years. He began his legal career as a law clerk for the Honorable Clyde Atkins, at the Federal District Court in Miami. His first years as an attorney were spent in private practice in Gainesville, FL, followed by public service as General Counsel of the St. Johns River Water Management District and as a Special Counsel for the Department of Community Affairs (State Land Planning Agency) in Tallahassee. Since 1985, Lee practiced with prominent firms in south Florida, concentrating on issues involving water management, land use and the cleanup of contaminated properties. He retired from Shutts and Bowen in January of 2019.
When not practicing law, Lee had a variety of interests. He began sailing and fishing as a child with his father on Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys and with his uncle and cousins off Sanibel Island. He never tired of being on the water and never saw a fish he could not identify. He began long distance bike riding in Colorado and continued weekly rides until he became ill. He loved cars and could read and talk endlessly about them. He was an avid reader. As a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in North Palm Beach, he served as Deacon, Elder, and a member of various committees. A non-denominational Monday night group for men was also important to him. However, his greatest love was spending time with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, great laugh and loved to tell stories of his experiences, which sometimes became more embellished in the retelling. He has been described as kind, decent, intelligent and an exceptional human being, a true friend. He is loved and will be missed by many.
Lee was preceded in death by parents Edward L. Worsham and Susan Bilheimer Worsham and brother Thomas Worsham. He is survived by wife Sarah Nall Worsham; children Eric (Ashley) Worsham, Lindsay (Greg) Granger, and Matthew (Amy) Worsham; and grandchildren Easton Worsham, Emory Worsham, Auden Worsham, Ashby Worsham, Cora Granger, Zoe Granger and Bria Granger.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach and noticed at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020