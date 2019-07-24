|
|
Gilmer, Sr., Ernest Reese
October 7, 1930 - July 21, 2019
Reese, the youngest and only, surviving child of Charles Ernest Gilmer and Mary Elizabeth Ward, passed away peacefully in Vero Beach, FL.
Born on the family farm in Boston, GA, Reese graduated from Barwick High School in 1949. He enlisted in the US Army in 1950 and proudly served in the Korean War. Reese married Elizabeth P. Yarbrough Gilmer in 1952, sadly, Elizabeth passed May 5, 2019. They are survived by their sons Ernest Gilmer, Jr., Thomas W. Gilmer, many loving family members and friends.
Viewing will be 10:00AM July 27, 2019 at Ozelle Methodist Church, Ozelle, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation at (vnatc.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019