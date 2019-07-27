|
Edelstein, Estelle
Estelle Edelstein, 86, of Lake Worth, FL passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. After leading a full life of nachas, adventures on the high seas and at casinos around the world, she left us to join her adoring husband of 57 years. Born January 9, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY she married the love of her life, Marvin, on a cold spring day in 1957. She was so proud of her sons Philip and Larry whom she raised in loving homes in Brooklyn and Staten Island before relocating to Florida in 1980. Estelle's professional life was as a P&C insurance executive with the Simon Agency in Lynbrook, NY. Estelle is survived by sons Philip (Debbie) of Palm Beach Gardens, Larry (Cathy) of Boca Raton, and daughter Mandy of Lake Worth who took such great care of her. She is also remembered by her grandchildren Jillian, Bailey, Sarah and Troy, great-grandchildren Ayala and Gabriel, and faithful dog, Chloe. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33412 (561) 627-2277. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Estelle's memory be made to her favorite local non-profit at (www.withloveforanimals.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019