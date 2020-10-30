Estelle Marie Rutkowski
Estelle (Bonin) Rutkowski, 95 years young, died peacefully on October 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her first husband, Ernest A. Caron and later married her present husband of many devoted years, Raymond Rutkowski of Jupiter, Florida. Estelle resided in Connecticut for more than 60 years, then she and Ray journeyed to Jupiter where she and Ray enjoyed friends at many social events, cards, dances, cruises and the Power Squadron. For many years, she enjoyed walking near the Jupiter shoreline at dawn with her friends. Estelle will be remembered for her sense of humor, experimenting with "new" recipes and her true "kindness to all".
Estelle leaves the task of "kindness to all" to: daughters Dianne Caron Chauvin and husband Tom of Connecticut; Linda Caron Contois and husband Barry of Georgia; stepson Robert Rutkowski, three grandsons, Ryan and Chris Contois; and Marc Chauvin and ten great-grandchildren.
We cherish all that Estelle taught us through her kind actions throughout her life.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30AM Saturday, October 31 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 204 US Hwy. 1, Tequesta, FL 33469.
Online condolences may be offered at
(www.taylorandmodeen.com
).