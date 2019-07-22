Home

Esther Leopold Starer


1921 - 2019
Esther Leopold Starer Obituary
Leopold Starer, Esther
Esther Leopold Starer (née Bender), of Lantana, FL, died at age 98, on July 20, 2019, in West Palm Beach, FL. The youngest of four siblings, she was born on February 18, 1921, in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated with a degree in business from Temple University at the age of 70. She was predeceased by two husbands, Herbert Leopold and Lee Starer, her brothers, Morris and IB Bender, and her sister, Ruth Sacks. Her parents were Boris Bender and Anna Futeransky. She is survived by three sons, Dr. Norman (Bea), Dr. Michael (Judy) and Perry (Sue), nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc. Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 22 to July 23, 2019
