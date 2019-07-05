Steigerwalt, Esther M.

July 28, 1938 - June 24, 2019

Esther M. Steigerwalt, 80, of Stuart, passed away at home on June 24, 2019. She was born in Camden, NJ and moved to West Palm Beach as a child. Esther graduated from Palm Beach High School. She was a highly regarded and valued employee of Tequesta Country Club for 42 years.

Esther had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel with her family. She would frequently jet off to faraway European destinations, the Florida Keys, Orlando and the beaches of Sea Isle City, NJ. Esther lived in a house divided by her two favorite football teams-Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins-but everyone knew she was a true Eagles fan.

Esther was preceded in death by her beloved husband, of 35 years, Robert Steigerwalt and her grandson, Walter Daniel Wunder III.

She is survived by her four children, Roy (Sharon) Doyle, Susan Doyle, Alice Doyle all of Jupiter and Lisa (Robert) Bharath of Stuart; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Diane (Jerry) Hawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Esther was a cherished matriarch and steadfast friend. She believed in living life to the fullest and brought joy to all who knew her.

Services will be held Saturday, July 13 at 1:00PM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Port Salerno with a reception to follow at Tequesta Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, The Council on Aging at the Kane Center, or Treasure Coast Hospice. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 5 to July 7, 2019