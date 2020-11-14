Esther Wing

Esther DeGuisa Wing, 86, passed away in her sleep on the morning of November 6, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Palm Beach and her former birthplace Wyandotte, MI.

She most valued her 62-year marriage to Dr. Richard Wing, her family, her Catholic faith, her Italian heritage and higher education. Esther loved food, music, novels, poetry, theatre, art and a good sale. She was very vivacious, and when she made an entrance to a room it was often referred to as unforgettable!

She was born May 17, 1934. She was the only child of Angelo R. DeGuisa and Frances Carollo DeGuisa. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy (Monroe, MI) and Marygrove College (Detroit, MI). She was a speech major who returned to Wayne State University in the early 1960's to earn her Masters Degree in Education while carrying her third child. She loved being a teacher and taught everyone from kindergartners to college students. She worked in the Wyandotte School System, St. Frances Cabrini, Wayne State Community College, Palm Beach State College and Palm Beach Atlantic University. Teaching public speaking, she is credited with instilling confidence and helping many students find their own voices. She was a very popular teacher.

In 1958, Esther married Richard Wing whom she met on a blind date. They raised three children together. Theirs was an incredible love story. They shared many interests together including their passion for their careers in education, tennis, travel and their faith and philosophies. Throughout their 62-year union they remained devoted to each other.

She has now reunited with her loving husband Richard in heaven. She is at peace.

Our Bella will be greatly missed by her three children: Angela Wing-Allen and son-in-law, Cary Allen of Hobe Sound, Harry C. Wing of Wilton Manors and Joseph D. Wing of Los Angeles, and grandchildren: Dr. Victoria Allen and Maxwell Allen. She will also be missed by an army of friends old and new. A meaningful Mass of Resurrection was held on November 11 at St. Frances of Assisi and an outdoor Italian brunch followed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store