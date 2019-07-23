Crewes, Ethel J.

Ethel J. Crewes (Farr), of Wakefield, RI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gustave W. Crewes. Born in Detroit, MI, the daughter of the late Fred and Ethel (Sommerville) Farr.

Mrs. Crewes was a registered nurse for many years before retiring and was a resident of West Palm Beach for many years.

She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Carroll and her husband Leo of Wakefield; two grandchildren Catherine Moore of Westerly, RI and Christopher Moore and his husband Bill Dilworth of Providence, RI; three great-grandchildren Joseph, Sarabeth and Jessica McClain; her nephews Victor Riedel of Florida and Bill Cantargis of Michigan and her nieces Jeannette Duisberg of Florida and Kathy Gough of Michigan. She was the sister of the late Jeanne Riedel.

Her Funeral Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Peter's by-the-Sea Church, 72 Central St., Narragansett, RI 02882 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 143 Main St, Wakefield, RI 02879.

For guest book and condolences, (averystortifuneralhome.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019