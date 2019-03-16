Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
14100 Palmwood Rd,
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
National Croquet Center
700 Florida Mango Rd
West Palm Beach, FL
BORINO, Eugene Barto Eugene Barto Borino, 86, from Donora, PA, resided in Palm Beach County since 1960. He was a retired West Palm Beach Firefighter and a member of Jehovah Witnesses. He is survived by four children Michael Borino (Marile), Kristina McNeal (William), Anthony Borino (Alex), Eugene Borino (Jessica); six grandchildren Michael Jr., Dalton, Brandon, Lindsay, Hayley, and Jordyn; sister Madeline Borino (Bob); brother Dante Borino (Janet) and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Saturday, March 23 at the National Croquet Center, 700 Florida Mango Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 (561-478-2300). A Memorial Service will be held 4:00PM Sunday, March 24 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 14100 Palmwood Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
