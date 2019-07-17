Kinsella, Eugene Benoist

Eugene Benoist Kinsella passed away July 6, 2019, at home in Palm Beach, FL at the age of 88.

His parents were Joseph Reid Kinsella and Lucille Benoist Kinsella. One of seven children, he is survived by his sister Mary Louise Wees.

Gene was born September 4, 1930, in St. Louis, MO and moved to Palm Beach in 1954. He founded Palm Beach Aircraft Sales Inc., and traveled the world throughout his career. He loved aviation, France, telling stories, and playing bridge. He was a member of the Bath and Tennis and Everglades clubs in Palm Beach, and the Vicmead Hunt Club in Wilmington, DE.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Ethel, and two step-daughters, Dr. Ethel Lindsey (Edward Clineff) and Marina Lindsey (Shawn Carey), and grandson, Christopher Lindsey Clineff.

He was cremated and his ashes were interred in the duPont Cemetery in Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults, 300 Royal Palm Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480 (http://www.rcca.org/). Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019