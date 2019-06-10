|
GARCIA, Eugene Delano Eugene Delano Garcia, age 82 of St. Lucie County, FL, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice in St. Lucie County FL. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:30AM at the South Florida National Cemetery 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL. A funeral reception to Celebrate his Life will follow. Information of location will be given out at the service. He is survived by his sons, Eugene M. Garcia, Sr. and his wife Tamara Lynn Garcia, Gregory D. Garcia and his wife Marissa Garcia, Patrick J. Garcia, Sr., Timothy T. Garcia, Sr., Brian S. Garcia and his wife Jennifer Garcia, Byron B. Garcia and his wife Ashley Garcia and his daughter Karen R. Garcia-Woody, his brother Richard E. Garcia, nineteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 10, 2019