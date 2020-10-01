Eugene Ewan Mori, Jr.

Eugene Ewan Mori, Jr., passed away quietly August 30, 2020 at his US home in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Mr. Mori was born in Vineland, NJ in 1928. He attended Amherst College, MA where he was a member of Theta Delta Chi and the flying club.

Eugene E. Mori, Jr. was the son of the late Eugene V. Mori, Sr., who built and owned Garden State Racetrack, Cherry Hill, NJ, had controlling interests in the Tanforan Racetrack, in California and Hialeah Racetrack in Miami, (Hialeah), FL which he fully acquired in 1954. Mr. Mori spent a great deal of his life in South Florida and the South of France where he became a resident of Monaco.

Mr. Mori was a United States Naval officer who saw combat during the Korean War alongside his good friend the late Jack Kelly, brother of the late Princess Grace of Monaco.

Upon returning from the Korean War, Mr. Mori worked for his father as president of Garden State Park and Hialeah Race Track. Mr. Mori loved all animals big and small. He continuously contributed to a number of retired racehorse sanctuaries. He commissioned bronze statutes of celebrated racehorses to be put on Hialeah's grounds. At Hialeah he stopped the clipping of the Flamingo's wings so they could fly around the track and ordered that they be fed shrimp as part of their diet to bring their natural color back to pink.

Mr. Mori was an avid sportsman. As an accomplished European skier Mr. Mori was introduced by Paul Arnold, twice world Cresta skull champion, to the Cresta Run in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and as many Royalty and celebrities before him including John F. Kennedy and Erroll Flynn, he made a number of runs. Mr. Mori, also an accomplished race car driver, competed at Sebring, FL and won 1st place in his corvette during the amateur portion of Nassau Race Week with his close friend for decades as navigator Charles Lawson. Mr. Mori, who learned to sail in New Jersey and raced Star sailboats in his teens, lived for "the open waters" and was locally known for his distinctive 80' 1919 Trumpy yacht which plied the waters of South Florida, the Intercoastal, and Biscayne Bay. He also kept a 65' Hatteras moored in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France which he personally captained across the Northern Mediterranean. His close friends called him Commodore.

EUGENE. E. MORI, JR. ENDED SEGREGATION AT HIALEAH RACE TRACK IN THE 1960s. In the late 1950 s and early 1960s segregation was very prevalent in all parts of the USA. Hialeah Race Track was no exception. The world-famous prestigious clubhouse at Hialeah Racetrack was frequented by Hollywood movie stars, politicians, Presidents and Royalty which included Winston Churchill. Mr. Mori made a point to welcome them all. In 1961 Mr. Mori welcomed President Harry S. Truman to a racing event. The famous Cab Calloway, the celebrated black singer, dancer, and bandleader of the swing era of the 1920 s and on, was visiting Hialeah for a racing event. Mr. Calloway approached the doorman of the club house and attempted entry. The doorman would not allow him in as Hialeah was segregated. Mr. Calloway insisted that the doorman call the president of the track. Mr. Mori happened to be having lunch at the club that day. The doorman contacted Mr. Mori and said Mr. Cab Calloway was at the door and wants to come in. Mr. Mori asked, the doorman, "Is Mr. Calloway wearing a jacket and tie?". As that was the dress code for all, "If not give him one and let him in, and tell him he is my guest for lunch." Eugene had been a great admirer of Cab Calloway and his music, and felt privileged to meet him that day. From that day on Eugene Mori, Jr. ended Segregation at Hialeah Racetrack.

Eugene Mori will be deeply missed by his close's friends and long-standing companion of forty years Eileen Herlihy, who recalled treasured memories of their adventurous times traveling the world together and all the happy times shared, such priceless memories. RIP.



