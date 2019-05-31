ELIAS, Sr., Eugene Henri Eugene "Gene" Henri Elias, Sr. passed away peacefully on a beautiful Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at his home in Jupiter, Florida with his wife and three children by his side. He was born on May 1, 1935 in New York, New York to his parents Maurice J. Elias and Elizabeth L. Williams. Gene graduated from Lynbrook Senior High School in Lynbrook, New York in 1953 and joined the United States Army at age 18. He served in the Korean War from 1953-1955 at the 21st Station Hospital near Busan, South Korea. He remained in the Reserves until 1961 and was honorably discharged. He earned his Bachelor's in Business degree from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York in 1959. In 1960, he married Gail Greenway, of Long Island, New York and they remained in New York for the births of their daughter's Pamela and Margot. Gene and Gail moved to Lincoln, Massachusetts in 1969, where son Eugene, Jr. was born. Gene enjoyed a long and prosperous career serving in executive roles supporting the Army and Air Force Exchanges in both the United States and Europe. Gene and Gail ultimately retired to Jonathan's Landing in Jupiter, Florida in 1994. Gene fully embraced retirement enjoying tennis, golf, reading, travel and spending time with family and friends. Gene was avid supporter of veterans' causes and was recognized for nearly 2,000 hours of volunteer service with the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center over the course of 13 years. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Elias, a veteran of the United States Army and the 82nd Airborne Division. Eugene Elias, Sr. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gail Greenway Elias, his three children Pamela Greenway Harrington, Margot Elias Larkin (Paul), and Eugene Henri Elias, Jr. (Vanessa), and his seven grandchildren Oliver, Emma, Walter, Chloe, Mia, William, and Libby. The memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 11AM at Saint Christopher's Catholic Church (12001 S. East Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL). There will be a military ceremony Monday, June 3 at 9:30AM at South Florida National Cemetery (6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene's name to the Cancer Center at the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach Florida. (561-422-7373) Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 31, 2019