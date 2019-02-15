MAYER Jr., Eugene Self Eugene "Gene" Self Mayer Jr. of Tequesta, FL. went home to our Lord on Sunday February 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 2, 1934 in Chattanooga, Tn. to Caroline Francis Hogshead Tillson and Eugene Self Mayer. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of Texas Christian University. Survivors include his loving wife, Beverly, of 35 years, a brother, Paul (Jana) Lambert Tillson, three daughters, Mary Elizabeth (Don) Cory, Cynthia (Ron) Okolichany and Deborah Mogard Malaga, and two sons, Gene McChesney "Ches" Mayer and Richard (Geri) Mogard. Gene was the very proud grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of seven, and a great great-grandfather of one. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Col. John Hogshead Mayer, and a sister, John McChesney (Grabau), who he has joined in paradise. A memorial service for Gene will be held on Sunday February 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at First Presbyterian Church of Tequesta, 482 Tequesta Dr., Tequesta, FL 33469. In lieu of flowers please donate to the First Presbyterian Church of Tequesta. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary