Botel, Eugene P.
On January 14, 2020. Husband of Julie (née Conrad). Father of Lawrence (Vicky) Botel and Beth Botel (Robert Green). Step-father of Anna Bridge and Mara (Sam) Tippett. Brother of Kathy Musarra-Hertzoff and Max (Nina) Botel. Grandfather of seven. Funeral Services are being held Sunday in Philadelphia. Contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of the Riviera Beach Schools, 1281 N. Ocean Blvd., Suite 2, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020