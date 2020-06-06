Eva Mae Ville
1926 - 2020
Ville, Eva Mae
Eva Mae Ville, 93 years young, joined her loving husband Andrew Ville when she passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Eva is survived by her loving family, sons Louis (Martha) Ville, Jeff Ville and Tim (Ana) Ville and daughter Linda Henry, and nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Eva is also survived by her sisters Betty (Bob) Jackson and Estelle Davis. Eva was predeceased by her two sisters Earldine Johnson and Ruth Shrum.
Eva and Andrew moved to Palm Beach County opening a Gulf gas station in Lake Worth in the 70s.
Eva always enjoyed helping others and spending time with her family up to her final days. Eva was a beacon of light in our family.
Eva's quote
"Wisdom and modesty are precious attributes."
She was laid to rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Lake Worth Memory Gardens at 12:00PM..

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
