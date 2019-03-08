JENEY, Evan 1929 - 2019 Evan Jeney, age 89, passed away at his home in Columbus, Ohio on March 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Budapest, Hungary on July 16, 1929 and was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Vornle and his father, Zoltan Jeney. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol (Fraley); his two sons, Stephen (Andrea) Jeney and Christopher Jeney; grandsons, Alexander "Zander" and Frankie Jeney; brother-in-law, Mike and Ann Fraley and their family, as well as his sister-inlaw, Cathy Astley and her family. In addition to his family, Evan is survived by many of his close friends, including Kelly Thorson and her family. As a teenager in Budapest, Evan survived the ravages of World War II and later the Hungarian Revolution. During the Revolution, he negotiated on behalf of the Hungarian people with Russian diplomats, namely Yuri Andropov, former Soviet General Secretary, to thwart the Soviet takeover of Hungary. As a young man in 1956, knowing that the Soviet takeover was inevitable, Evan escaped communist oppression in Hungary as a freedom fighter. It was during the revolt that he was shadowed by an American UPI (United Press International) reporter who tracked and reported the revolution from Evan's perspective. Ultimately, when it became clear that the Soviet advance on the city was impending, he said goodbye to his parents and escaped the country with the assistance of the UPI reporter, and eventually boarded a US military plane to the United States. Evan was eager to adopt America as his own country and was proud and thankful for the opportunity to start a new life in America. With an education in electrical/mechanical engineering, Evan found employment as a draftsman in the engineering department of National Electric Coil, a division of the McGraw Edison Company. Evan's first accomplishments were learning the English language, assimilating himself into the American mainstream, and making friends and important contacts in the business world. Over the years, Evan began the climb up the corporate ladder progressing from sales manager of a large technical sales force to president of the company after only 18 years. Evan brought the company into the international marketplace bolstering growth immensely during his tenure. Although he achieved great success in the business world, he valued his relationships with family and friends above all. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union and his retirement in 1992, Evan was able to re-establish many old friendships in Hungary. He enjoyed taking family and friends to his home of Budapest, sharing the many stories of his childhood, Hungarian culture and the wisdom he gained through a life of humility and hard work. Evan impressed the importance of travel and cultural exchange in his family, taking them on countless trips over the world. He and Carol also made a home in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Evan enjoyed playing gin, entertaining friends, and celebrating holidays with family. Evan understood the importance of staying connected with the business and social community, keeping up memberships in the local Rotary Club, Columbus Club, Scioto Country Club, and the Muirfield Golf Club. He was a current board member of The Old Guard Society of Palm Beach and The Beach Club of Palm Beach. He was active in various charitable organizations, one year serving as the chairman of the HOPE Ball. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio Health Hospice or The James Cancer Hospital's B-Cell Lymphoma Innovation fund (Dr. Alinari's Lab). Checks can be mailed to PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218 or online at (https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/). Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL at 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH with funeral arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Evan. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary