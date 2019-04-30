|
|
SMITH, Evan Michael Evan "Bubba" Michael Smith, age 23, of West Palm Beach, FL passed away April 28, 2019. Bubba will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his mother, Andrea N. Smith, father, Mark A. Lamb, brothers, Austin Lamb, Beau Lamb, sister, Alexa Smith, grandparents, Tommie Gail Lamb, Michael L. Smith, Judith A. Smith. The family will receive relatives and friends 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Pam Beach, FL. Memorial gifts may be sent to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League (Peggyadams.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 30, 2019