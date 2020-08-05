Eveline Hernandez

Hernandez, Eveline

Heaven gained a beautiful soul when Eveline "Evie" Hernandez, of Boynton Beach, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 25, 2020, just 8 days shy of her 77th birthday. Born in Munich, Germany in 1943, she came over to the United States in 1963 where she was a nanny for a prominent family in West Virginia. In 1964, she moved to Florida and procured a position at the Everglades Club in Palm Beach. There, she met, fell in love and later married her husband of more than 45 years, Francisco. In 1969, she gave birth to twin daughters and dedicated herself to being a wonderful mother and step mother. After her children graduated high school, she found her passion for fashion and became the store manager of Evelyn & Arthur in Manalapan. She retired from the company after 15 years to spend more time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Eveline is preceded in death by her parents Barbara and Franz Meier; husband Francisco and step son Gerardo. She is survived by her daughters Adriana Mote (David) and Natalie Jenkins (Bill); step son Frank Hernandez (Selena); brothers Franz Meier and Karl Meier (Marlis); sister Silvia Meier; grandchildren Kyle Hernandez (Ashlynn), Nicole Hernandez, Alyssia Stitt (Neil), Andrew Jenkins, Ethan Mote and great-grandchild Trenton Stitt. She was an amazing wife, mother, Nana and friend, and will be missed beyond measure. A private service will be held in her memory in 2021.



