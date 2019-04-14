|
ELLIS, Evelyn Barbara October 1926 April 2019 Evelyn's journey began in Cleveland, Ohio with her parents Tom and Josephine and older sister Dottie. Evelyn lived a full life as a loving wife to her late husband Edmund, a devoted mother to her children Lori (Steve) and Mike (Tasha), and an amazing grandmother to her grandchildren Christie (Javier) and Matthew (Olivia), and great-granddaughter Lilliana. Her sister's children Russ and Diane were also a source of kind encouragement. Evelyn was the family's master chef, enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles and could whip everyone playing "Words with Friends." Per her request, a small family service was held on Saturday, April 13. Please honor her life by giving someone in your family a hug and tell them how much you love them.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019